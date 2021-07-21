The City of Nanaimo is hosting a free four-part summer concert series, starting on July 24th.

The concert on Saturday will feature local Chamber-Folk-Pop artist Elise Boulanger and her band. They will be performing live at Departure Bay beach near the Kin Hut from 3pm to 4pm.

The other concerts are planned for August in various other parks. Other dates and performers have yet to be determined, but will appear on the city’s website when confirmed.

“We are so happy to welcome live music back into our parks this summer,” said Leonard Krog, Mayor of Nanaimo. “This is just one of many activities we will see in our public spaces this year as we reopen and Re-imagine our leisure time.”

Residents are encouraged to ‘bring a chair or blanket and get set up on the lawn for the show.’