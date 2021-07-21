Multiple thefts have been reported across the Sunshine Coast while one property has been recovered.

A kayak was found in the waters near Margaret Road, Roberts Creek on July 16th, and the owner will be able to claim it if they are able to provide a detailed description within 90 days. The owner is encouraged to call the RCMP’s non-emergency line and reference file #2021-4764 to pick up their kayak.

RCMP are still looking for a boat, a bike, and fishing equipment.

Mounties say that between July 10th and 18th, a suspect stole a homemade pontoon boat that had been moored in Ruby Lake. No further information about the boat has been provided. Anyone with knowledge about the incident or the boat’s whereabouts are asked to call the RCMP’s non-emergency line and reference file #2021-4832.

A white Specialized Canondale Lefty mountain bike was swiped from the 5200 block of Highway 101 in Sechelt on July 17th. The bike is described as unique, with ‘unique single front shock and tires with the word MAXXIS in yellow on them.’ The serial number is MM17690. Anyone with knowledge about the incident or the bike’s whereabouts are asked to call the RCMP’s non-emergency line and reference file #2021-4795.

Between June 27th and 28th, a large amount of fishing equipment was stolen off a boat that was stored in the 200th block of Harry Road, Gibsons. The equipment included rods, down riggers, and other fishing gear. Anyone with information on the equipment or the incident is asked to call the RCMP’s non-emergency line and reference file #2021-4856.