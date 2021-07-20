RCMP are investigating the death of a Sechelt woman on the weekend.

At approximately 8:00am Sunday, July 18th the RCMP were notified that a body had been recovered from the water near the government wharf at Anchor Rd and Wharf Avenue in Sechelt.

They say the 59 year old Sechelt woman had been visiting with a friend on a sailboat and had left at approximately 1:00 am on Saturday July 17th.

Police are asking if anyone has video surveillance for the area west of the Lighthouse Pub parking lot, or saw a woman in the area in the early morning hours to contact them at 604-885-2266.

She is described as thin, with her grey hair in a pony tail and was wearing blue jeans, black runners, a dark jacket and may have been carrying a black and red Roots back pack.