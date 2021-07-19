A new change to curbside collection will affect half of residents within the Sunshine Coast Regional District’s service area.

The SCRD states they will now have a week 1 and week 2 schedule for garbage collection. The change is being implemented to ‘provide more efficient service.’

“The day of the week that your garbage is collected will not change – only which week to place garbage out,” says Robyn Cooper, Manager of Solid Waste Services. “Garbage is still collected

every-other-week and the Green Bin collected weekly.”

Residents can check when their garbage will be collected here, and find out how to get their schedule using this video. Residents can also sign up for service notifications via the SCRD Collects app.

“Residents should be prepared for different collection times as drivers adjust to their new routes and your patience during this transition is greatly appreciated,” says Cooper.