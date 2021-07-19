As wildfire season continues throughout BC, the province is asking individuals to think about where they would stay if they were to be evacuated from their community.

Emergency Management BC is requesting that individuals in wildfire-affected communities plan to make accommodations in the event of an evacuation order.

“If possible, the best option would be to arrange to stay with family or friends, so commercial accommodations have capacity for evacuees who have no other option,” stated the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

In order to free up hotel rooms, the government says that ‘your private home insurance should be accessed whenever possible.’ However, if other supports are not available, you’re asked to check— and register with if you’re under evacuation orders— Emergency Support Services.

If you are unable to register with ESS, you are asked to go to the reception center designated by your local community.

Emergency Management requests that individuals who have been self evacuating due to smoky conditions consider returning home, as smoke can shift. It states going to another community does not guarantee that exposure to smoke will be reduced.

“In many communities, accommodations are reaching capacity. By returning home, people can help host-community ESS create capacity for people who have been evacuated from their homes due to a direct wildfire threat,” stated the Ministry.

Tips on how to ‘breathe easier’ during smoky conditions, the ministry has made a list of tips available here.