Tipping fees at the Sechelt landfill will be increased starting August 1st.

The new fees will significantly affect gypsum, the main ingredient in drywall, or wallboard. There will also be smaller increases for materials such as tires.

“The [Sunshine Coast Regional District] Board supports a user pay system, where the tipping fees fund the full costs of materials that are diverted for recycling,” says Robyn Cooper, Manager, Solid Waste Services. “The disposal cost of gypsum has increased substantially in recent years and the increased tipping fee is required so that these costs are paid by the individuals disposing of the material and not taxpayers.”

The tipping fee for gypsum will be increased to $1000 per tonne to help fund the costs of asbestos testing each load, as well as any abatement costs. So far in 2021, the SCRD has spent $126,000 to have contaminated gypsum abated.

Tires with rim removed can be dropped off at no cost throughout the Sunshine Coast as part of Tire Stewardship BC’s Program. More information is available here.

Residents with questions about the change can call 604-885-6806 or email infrastructure@scrd.ca for more information.