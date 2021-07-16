The Sunshine Coast Regional District’s recreational facilities will be easing restrictions next week, allowing residents to drop in.

The Pender Harbour Aquatic & Fitness Centre will be open to drop-ins by July 19th, then the change will roll out to other facilities by late July. Restrictions on capacity and movement at facilities are also being lifted.

Gibsons & Area Community Centre, Sunshine Coast Arena, and the Sechelt Aquatic Centre will all be open to drop-ins by July 26. However, some of the Sechelt Aquatic Centre’s water facilities will still be closed until September.

The Gibsons & District Aquatic Facility will allow drop-ins starting August 3rd.

The district says the ‘staggered rollout’ allows for staff to ‘ensure best practices are being followed for everyone’s safety.’ More information is available here.

Boardrooms in the district are also planned to reopen around the same time.

“This resumption of our services has been a long time coming and I want to thank our staff for their diligent work in preparing for the resumption of recreation drop-in schedules and the reopening of our boardroom” says Dean McKinley, Chief Administrative Officer with the Sunshine Coast Regional District. “Everyone is taking the easing of restrictions at their own pace and I ask that anyone entering our facilities is mindful of the need to be patient with our staff and with each other.”