Cruise ships could soon begin sailing in Canada again.

Federal officials say the ships will start sailing again on November 1st “if operators are able to fully comply with public health requirements.”

A ban was put on cruise ships in Canadian waters last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were outbreaks reported on many vessels as cases rose internationally.

The move comes earlier than anticipated with the government initially saying cruise ships wouldn’t be allowed bac on the water until February of 2022.