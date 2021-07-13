The second phase of Reimagine Nanaimo has begun today, and the City of Nanaimo is asking residents to review different development paths it could take.

Residents are encouraged to have their say by filling out a survey or signing up for a workshop. The review process is open from July 13th until September 20th.

To incentivize participation, the city is providing a chance to win a $50 gift card to a ‘Nanaimo eatery’ of the survey taker’s choice.

Phase 2 is described as the ‘exploratory part’ of the project. It looks to sort out which foundations are most important to residents, which it will then use to establish a broad framework for the project. More details about the phase’s background are available here.

The city states that the “Reimagine Nanaimo Scenario Review provides an opportunity to try out different development paths and understand the impacts on the environment, economy, community wellbeing and connectivity.”