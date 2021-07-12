Nanaimo RCMP confirm they are now treating the case of a missing Indigenous man as a homicide.

32-year old Sidney Mantee was reported missing by his family last October. In May of this year, dozens of RCMP swarmed Diver’s Lake, and the area around it, in connection with the case. Police divers spent time in the water, but nothing was reported to be found.

An apartment where Mantee once lived, on Rosehill Avenue, was also searched.

RCMP divers were back in the water this past weekend, this time at Piper’s Lagoon and Neck Point.

As the case is an on-going investigation, RCMP have nothing to reveal to the public at this time.