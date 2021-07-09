BC has now recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic and added some more.

This from data released in Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey for June. The province is the only one to do so in the month.

Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, Ravi Kahlon says, “Since moving to Step 3 of BC’s Restart plan, even more opportunities have opened for people and businesses. There is a renewed sense of optimism throughout the province, which is showing in our economy as more people travel, ‘buy B.C.’ and ‘support local’ in their communities.

This puts BC’s unemployment rate at 6.6-percent, which is significantly below the national average of 7.8-percent.

Kahlon says the province spent the most on people and businesses in the country, per capita, during the pandemic.

“While our province’s recovery is gaining momentum, there is still more work to do. We know many British Columbians continue to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” Kahlon says. “I urge everyone to get fully vaccinated, support your communities and respect people’s comfort levels as we work through our plan to bring us back together.”