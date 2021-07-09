The identity of the Nanaimo Woman who won half a million dollars in a Maxmillion drawing on June 15th has been revealed.

Maria Edmond is a retiree and she says her winning numbers came on a quick pick.

Edmond says she normally played 6-49 draws, but was drawn to Lotto Max in recent months, due to smaller victories in earlier draws.

“About three to four months ago I decided to try Lotto Max,” says Edmond. “The first ticket I bought I had won $40, and then won another $40 again after that.”

She says mainly, the win will give her peace of mind as she heads into her twilight years, but says the first thing she’ll be buying is a new truck for her husband.

“His truck is 22 years old,” says Edmond. “A new truck was always in the conversation, and we’ll probably purchase a new RV to go camping as well.”

This year, BCers have claimed over 84-million dollars in winnings from Lotto Max.