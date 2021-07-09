An initiative to give out new or gently used ‘runners’ to Nanaimo’s ‘street population’ has popped up in front of the Nanaimo RCMP detachment.

Happy Feet 9-11 relies solely on donations. The first 28 pairs of runners were provided by ‘Front Runners of Nanaimo, the support workers, nurses, Street Reach, and the RCMP.’

“There were smiles across the board”, said Constable Josh Waltman following the inaugural session of Happy Feet 9-11, “a fresh initiative which saw new or gently used runners being handed out to Nanaimo’s street population.”

Waltmann stated that the Community Outreach Team recognized that many of the marginalized and homeless population in the city are often on their feet all day, and ‘that their runners had seen better days and were in need of being replaced.’

Those who want to donate shoes can do so at the Nanaimo RCMP detachment Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm.

Shoes sizes 10-11 are the most requested.