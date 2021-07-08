The Nanaimo RCMP is requesting residents leave their pets at home instead of leaving them in the car while running errands.

They say a car parked in the sun can reach temperatures of up to 35 degrees in ten minutes, which can be fatal to animals and humans. In order to avoid this, they strongly suggest just keeping pets at home if possible.

RCMP have responded to several calls of animals in distress over the past couple of weeks as summer temperatures settle in.

“In many cases, a dog is heard barking and can be seen jumping up and down. This in itself is not necessarily a sign that the animal is in imminent distress. It does however result in police being called to assist,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

If you see an animal in distress, the RCMP asks you to evaluate the following;

Is the vehicle parked in the direct sun?

Is there air flow, is there a water source?

How is the animal behaving? Is it lying down, panting, barking, vomiting, or is it lethargic and appears to have lost coordination?

They recommend you also ask any nearby business owners to page the owner to return to their vehicle. Note the license plate, vehicle colour, make and model to better identify the owner.

If you are concerned about the animal but they do not show any of the above signs, RCMP welcome you to stay by the vehicle to monitor the animal until the owner returns.

If the animal is showing distress, you’re asked to call the RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, or animal control at 250-616-0233.