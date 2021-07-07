You may be finding it a lot harder to see a doctor these days.

With the end of the pandemic in sight, Vancouver Island medical clinics are seeing extremely high demand, especially at walk-in clinics.

Dr. David Sims Junior is a Primary Care Network Physician Lead in Nanaimo. He says the demand for non-urgent medical appointments is also being fueled by people migrating to BC from other parts of Canada. “Certainly it’s what I’m seeing – it’s what some of the real estate professionals that we have consulted to help us keep our finger on the pulse – just a huge influx of people that have come from all over Canada to live here.”

Sims says there are indications that enough people are moving into Nanaimo each year to justify an additional physician.

There’s also a huge influx of people that come to Vancouver Island for the summer, and snowbirds who couldn’t travel south because of the Covid 19 pandemic. These “extra” people also need medical care, adding to the demand for doctors’ time.

Sims says there may be shorter lineups and wait times after the summer. But he says there will still be a need to recruit new doctors to BC, a challenge that communities across Canada are struggling with.