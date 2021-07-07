The City of Nanaimo will be automating its contract bidding process through bids&tenders eProcurement program.

The move will be made on July 19th.

It’s stated that it will make the change from manual selection of bidders to automatic, and it ‘streamlines each stage of the selection process for the City, from posting new opportunities to awarding projects and contracts, to evaluating supplier performance.’

“The City handles millions of dollars in new contracts every year as we maintain and add to our more than 3 billion dollars in infrastructure.” Nananimo Mayor, Leonard Krog, said. “It’s a rather large piggy bank, so anything that improves our processes when spending those dollars is going to be a win for us all.”

The city says the move will allow suppliers to ‘create an account ahead of time, schedule notifications according to selected preferences, and log-in to apply for opportunities of interest.’ It will also simplify the process and provide a ‘seamless interface.’

Opportunities will still be listed on the city’s website.