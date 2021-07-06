The City of Nanaimo has announced a few more changes at Parks, Recreation and Culture. As of last Thursday, July 1, mask use for indoor activities is not required but encouraged. All indoor fitness classes are now allowed to run with normal capacity. They have increased capacity for all pre-registered sessions (swimming, skating, gymnasium sports) but you will still have to pre-register until at least September 7th. That’s when the final stage of the Province’s post-covid Restart program, Step 4, is expected to kick in.

As of next Monday, July 12th:

* Oliver Woods Community Centre, Bowen Complex, Nanaimo Ice Centre and Nanaimo Aquatic Centre will open to the public for registration, washrooms and/or water fountains.

As of August 18th:

* Beban Pool lobby (registration office) will open for fall 2021 registration. In addition, the washrooms will open and water fountains will be turned on. The public is invited to visit the “Celebration Stations” on this day in various recreation centre lobbies to welcome the community back and to share information on fall programs and events.

SEPTEMBER 1-15:

* Beban Park will be undergoing a major electrical upgrade so the Social Centre will not be open; however, the pool lobby and registration will be open.

AS OF SEPTEMBER 7:

* Pre-registration for swimming, skating, gymnasium sports and pottery will no longer be required.

AS OF OCTOBER 4:

* Beban Pool and Weight Room will re-open.

The City says adjustments will be made as staff continue to review and update safety protocols that align with the province and other governing bodies, including WorkSafe BC, Island Health, viaSport, BCRPA (British Columbia Recreation and Parks Association) and other organizations. For up to date information, visit www.nanaimo.ca/parks-recreation-culture.