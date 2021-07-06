The Nanaimo RCMP say that the LGBT+ crosswalk being vandalized with black paint is considered a hate crime.

The crosswalk at the intersection of Bastion St and Commercial St was vandalized at around 4am on July 3rd. To cover up the black mark, city officials have repainted all four crosswalks.

“Considering that the crosswalk was painted to recognize the LGBTQ2+ community in Nanaimo, this incident is being treated as a hate-motivated mischief. If a suspect is positively identified and charges laid, this factor may be considered by the courts as an aggravating factor, ” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

The crosswalk was painted rainbow in 2016 to ‘show support for the LGBTQ2+ community in Nanaimo.’

While the defacing of the crosswalk was not captured by video camera, images of a man carrying a can of paint and paint brush at around 3-4am were retrieved. The RCMP says he is a ‘person of interest.’

Anyone who has information about this individual or about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-24453.