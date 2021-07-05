RCMP are looking into a fatal ATV accident that left a 38-year-old Nanaimo man dead

Nanaimo RCMP were notified by the BC Ambulance Service of the fatal incident, at around 6:30am.

The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 12:30 am and 5:30 am in the 1600 block of Nanaimo River Road.

Investigators spoke with two of the deceased’s friends who said they went looking for him after not hearing from him for hours. They eventually found him next to the rolled-over ATV. Even though his friends attempted emergency first aid and called 911, he was deceased before an ambulance could arrive.

BC Coroners Service have initiated an investigation into the cause of death.

The family of the deceased has been notified.