The Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) is making some steps back to normalcy following Step 3 of the province’s Restart Plan. One step taking place today with the SCRD’s office will be open to the public with pre-pandemic opening hours.

SCRD Chief Administrative Officer, Dean McKinley says, “As we look ahead to our next steps, I ask for the continued patience and support that our community has shown our staff over the last 16 months. Our focus is on a return of services with our community and our staff’s health and wellbeing remaining top of mind.”

The office will be open Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 4:30pm moving forward. They’re still asking anyone who enters the office to wear a mask if they are not yet fully vaccinated.

In addition to the office being reopened, some updates were made on transit, recreation, and public meetings.

Capacity on transit has been increased to fully seated busses, and standing room. However, the safety measures put in place for Covid response will still be in place, such as enhanced cleaning and protective barriers between drivers and passengers.

BC Transit is still asking passengers to stay home if they’re sick, practice proper hand hygiene (sanitizing, washing hands), and practicing physical distancing.

The District says re-openings at recreational centers are a high priority as they comb through the information contained in Step 3 measures.

SCRD say their recreation staff have been focused on increasing capacity limits for classes and reintroducing drop-in schedules. They say more information should be released in the coming weeks.

Public meetings are set to come back soon, as well. They’ll be sticking to Zoom for the immediate future as they are still assessing viability, but say more information on that front will be available soon.