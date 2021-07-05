Nanaimoers will be helping those displaced from forest fires in the interior, after receiving a request for support from Emergency Management British Columbia.

Volunteers from City of Nanaimo Emergency Support Services (ESS) will be coming in to support residents who have been evacuated from Lytton and other areas in the interior.

They’re providing virtual tele-pod services to evacuees. Their responsibilities include helping evacuees register with the Provincial Emergency Registration system and helping them find resources and supports in their time of need.

“The City of Nanaimo ESS volunteers are a valuable part of The City of Nanaimo Emergency Services team,” Mayor Leonard Krog says. “They have been called upon several times to support other communities over the years and have always answered the call. Our thanks to this dedicated group for supporting the residents of Lytton and the other communities in their time of greatest need.”

ESS volunteers are continually trained and prepared by the city for local emergencies.