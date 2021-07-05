The City of Nanaimo Emergency Support Services was called upon by the Emergency Management British Columbia to support evacuees from Lytton.

The Nanaimo team is said to be a leader for ‘utilizing the online provincial registration system and developed a virtual response model for Covid19’, and will be using that skill to ensure evacuees register on the provincial Emergency Registration system.

“The City of Nanaimo ESS volunteers are a valuable part of The City of Nanaimo Emergency Services team.” Leonard Krog, Mayor of Nanaimo, said. “They have been called upon several times to support other communities over the years and have always answered the call. Our thanks to this dedicated group for supporting the residents of Lytton and the other communities in their time of greatest need.”

The team will be providing a ‘virtual “tele” pod service’ as well as assistance in guiding evacuees to ‘current information and supports.’

