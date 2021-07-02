A surge of water use hit the Sunshine Coast during the heatwave this week.

So much so, the Regional District says it resulted in the highest daily water use seen at the Chapman Creek Water Treatment Plant in seven years.

The plant saw over 300-litres of water processed per second on Sunday, a level that hasn’t been reached since the summer of 2014.

They say water conservation is as important as ever after the surge with added pressure from a quickly melting snowpack.

The district heads into Stage Two Water Conservation efforts on Monday. Breaking the water conservation bylaw at Stage Two causes fines of three hundred dollars.

You can find more information about what Stage Two entails here.