The Sunshine Coast Regional District will be starting its annual Islands Clean Up program on July 4th.

The program services island residences on Gambier, Keats, Anvil, Trail, Thormanby and Nelson Island, allowing for residential garbage and recycling collection.

Nelson Island will be the first to be serviced on July 4th, then Gambier and Anvil Islands on July 17th, Gambier and Keats on August 7th, then finally North Thormanby on August 28th. A more schedule is available here.

“Because of the pandemic, staff and volunteers will be assisting with directing residents to the correct bin and directing traffic only,” says Robyn Cooper, Manager of Solid Waste Services. “We thank and appreciate that residents will be handling all the materials themselves.”

Last year, residential packaging and paper products were avoided by the service due to the pandemic.

“However,” says Cooper, “each year there are special items that require additional handling that are accepted on a rotating basis”.

This year, the ‘special item collection’ includes paint, propane tanks, tires and lead acid batteries. Styrofoam packaging and books separated in clear bags, are also being collected.

For more information and flag stop registration, you’re asked to call 604-885-6806.