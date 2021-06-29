A cooling centre to provide relief from the extreme hot weather to Nanaimo’s most vulnerable is now open, thanks to a partnership with the City of Nanaimo, United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island (UWCNVI), and the Nanaimo branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association funded jointly by the City of Nanaimo, UWNCVI, and the Government of Canada’s Reaching Home funds: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy.

The cooling centre is urgently needed as more than 430 people in Nanaimo are living unsheltered according to the March 2020 Point in Time count. The centre will provide a vital respite from hot weather for people experiencing homelessness.

The cooling centre will be open from June 26th to July 10th:

● 7-10 Club – 285 Prideaux

● 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

● Open seven days a week

● Water, sandwiches and coffee available.

“Through the Council-led City Health and Housing Task Force, we have seen benefits of a coordinated approach in providing services to our most vulnerable population. This response is another example of our community partners coming together, especially during the heatwave to help those living in the streets,” said Mayor Leonard Krog.

“We are grateful to help our vulnerable neighbours find a safe and cool place to be during the day thanks to support from the federal government, City of Nanaimo and our local community service providers,” said Signy Madden, Executive Director, United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island.

“Given the high percentage of homeless individuals in Nanaimo that are living unsheltered, resources to provide them cooling opportunities are long overdue. We are working hard with our partners to support these individuals with a cool, safe place to rest during the day and to get resources to survive outside in the summer weather,” said Jason Harrison, Executive Director, Canadian Mental Health Association Mid-Island.

Capacity at the cooling centre is limited to 10 -15 people at one time to maintain COVID-19 safety requirements keeping clients and staff safe during the pandemic.

Links:

City of Nanaimo Services and Supports page

United Way CNVI – Cooling centre details