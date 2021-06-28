The Nanaimo-Ladysmith Public Schools District 68 is encouraging parents and caregivers of elementary school children to keep kids home during this heat wave. While secondary schools finished classes last week, elementary schools had two days left in the year.

Schools in the district are not equipped with air-conditioning. Monday’s high is forecast to be around 36 degrees celcius, and Tuesday only slightly lower, at 31 degrees.

In a letter to families, Superintendant Scott Saywell says “With the forecast of extremely high temperatures tomorrow (Monday, June 28th), I wanted to provide you with an update on our plans for the day.

Schools will remain open, however, we are encouraging families to keep their children home, if possible. Staff will be at the school to receive students who choose to attend. Buses will run their regular routes.

School staff will do all they can to keep students cool, including:

Moving students from second floor classrooms to ground floor classrooms;

Keeping students outside, in shady areas, so that masks do not have to be worn;

Keeping extra water on hand and encouraging students to drink lots of water.

Parents can help their children stay cool at school by:

Packing extra water and using ice packs;

Providing a small cloth or spray bottle that could be used to wet themselves down;

Packing a hat and sunscreen.

Grade 12 graduation ceremonies will also be taking place. Due to COVID-19 health and safety measures, you and your grad may be spending time outdoors. Please dress accordingly, bring water to drink, bring an umbrella to provide shade and a spray bottle to help keep everyone cool.”

The District says it make additional adjustments, depending on what the forecast is for Tuesday, June 29th.