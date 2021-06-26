The Sunshine Coast is offering a respite for those looking to get out of the heat this weekend. Both Gibsons and Sechelt are ready to help residents combat the heat.

The Town of Gibsons is offering two water stations where bottled water will be available for the next several days to stay hydrated. One station will be in Lower Gibsons at the bus stop in front of Winegarden Park and one in Upper Gibsons at the bus stop in front of Elphinstone Senior Secondary School.

As for the District of Sechelt, they plan on opening the Aquatic Centre to host a cooling room which can hold a max of twelve people at any one time. The Aquatic Centre will be open, Saturday from 9am to 5pm, Sunday from 10am to 4pm and Monday 9am to 9pm.

The Regional District wants to remind residents that water fountains are also spread throughout the two towns, with three in Gibsons and eight across Sechelt.

They encourage residents to follow the heat warnings of Environment Canada and follow the health advice on the HealthLink BC website.