BC Ferries is offering discounts for overheight vehicles heading from the mainland to Vancouver Island this summer. Overheight vehicles included in this promotion could include RVs, campers, motorhomes, or any other private passenger vehicle over seven feet tall.

“This Saver fare on over-height vehicles should help ease traffic on our more popular sailings between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island by rewarding customers that travel at less busy times.” says Janet Carson, BC Ferries’ Vice President of Marketing & Customer Experience.

Carson says that their goal is shifting traffic from their more busy sailings to reduce overall sailing waits and provide greater travel certainly for all customers.

The promotion kicked off on Wednesday and will be carrying through until Wednesday, October 13th and applies to certain sailings from Tsawwassen to each Swartz Bay and Duke Point.

Promo prices are available under over-height Saver fares for $76.10, including a free reservation. BC Ferries says with the purchase of a Saver fare, those over-height vehicles can save fifty-percent off of each additional foot in length over 20 feet.

BC Ferries is clear to point out that this promotion is also applicable to over-height vehicles towing a trailer and it does not apply to commercial vehicles or busses.

They also say to take advantage, you must book ahead of time and this fare will not be available at drive-up terminal ticket booths.