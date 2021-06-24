A picture of the blackened wall at the Centennial Building. Provided by Nanaimo RCMP.

The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking witnesses to a cardboard fire near the Beban Park Recreation Centre.

The RCMP say that cardboard had been piled up next to the Centennial Building, then lit on fire at around 12:30am on June 22nd. The fire reached 8 feet up the wall and left significant scarring before being extinguished by Nanaimo Fire and Rescue.

Due to the wooden structure of the building, the RCMP say the fire could’ve easily spread inside.

“There were no fuel sources nearby that may have contributed to the fire, and given the location of the cardboard, this fire is believed to have been deliberately set,“ said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2021-22754.

Earlier this month, Nanaimo RCMP announced there have been over 20 suspicious fires deliberately set in downtown Nanaimo. Many were minor in nature and often involved cardboard and other flammable materials found in dumpsters being set on fire.