Photo by Nitin Dhumal from Pexels

Buckle up, we’re in for a scorcher.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning across Coastal BC, from East Vancouver Island, to the Sunshine Coast, to the mainland.

It says a “dangerous long duration heat wave will affect B.C. beginning on Friday and lasting until at least Tuesday.”

Daytime highs will range from 29°C to 37°C combined with overnight lows of 18°C to 20°C.

Humidex values during this period will reach the high 30’s to possibly the low 40’s.

The heat is supposed to last until at least Tuesday.

Environment Canada is expecting record breaking temperatures with little relief at night.

“This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,” the warning said.

To protect yourself, you should drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

You should also check on older family, friends and neighbours and sure they are cool and drinking water

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.