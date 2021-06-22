Residents and visitors to Nanaimo can expect to see a variety of Canada Day celebrations on the 1st.

The city says Canada Day-themed StoryWalk will be at Departure Bay (Kin Hut) and Harewood Centennial Park. It will be free and ‘suitable for all ages.’

The city encourages residents to find ‘City of Nanaimo Team out-and-about giving away prizes through community engagement challenges’ in the parks throughout town. The team will be located in Maffeo Sutton Park, Westwood Lake Park, Neck Point Park, Pipers Lagoon Park, Departure Bay Walkway, and Harewood Centennial Park. They will be handing out ‘ReImagine Nanaimo swag’ to those who want to ‘show off their City of Nanaimo spirit.’

Local musical entertainment will also be available.

Laura Kelsey will be at Neck Point Park, GG & the Ice Machine at Departure Bay, and Dave Hart at Maffeo Sutton Park.

The city asks that residents follow COVID-19 guidelines if they attend any of the events, although many COVID-19 restrictions are scheduled to be lifted by July 1st.

“As a community and as a nation, we reflect on our country’s history and its past as we commemorate Canada’s 154th birthday.” Leonard Krog, Mayor of Nanaimo, said. “For more than a year, we have endured a pandemic, so Canada Day in 2021 is a time to get out and enjoy Nanaimo’s parks, partake of some delicious food and take in some musical entertainment provided by local artists – always keeping safety in mind. I invite everyone in our community to show your community pride by participating in this year’s events.”

The nation is celebrating Canada’s 154th birthday— which is the 154th anniversary of the Constitution Act of 1867.

