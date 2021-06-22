Island Health is partnering with the Woodgrove Centre to offer a temporary vaccination clinic for those looking to get their first dose of a COVID vaccine.

The clinic is at the Woodgrove Centre located in the old Le Chateau, beside the La Senza at the north end of the mall.

The clinic opens today and will be open Monday to Friday from 2-6pm, Saturday from 10am-6pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm. They warn that while they are initially open seven days a week, their hours and closing date of the clinic are subject to change.

Island Health is reminding residents that a limited number of walk-ins are also being accepted each day at the existing vaccination clinics in Nanaimo, at Beban Park and the Cedar Community Centre. Walk-ins are also allowed in Ladysmith at the Aggie Hall.

They also say that residents looking for their second shot will be required to book their appointment through the Get Vaccinated website.