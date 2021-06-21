A Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Parksville is one of two tickets that matched all six numbers for last night’s draw.

The $6 million prize will be split between the two tickets for $3 million each.

The six winning numbers were 13, 15, 17, 25, 34 and 45.

So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $44 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Lotto 6/49 has a draw every Wednesday and Saturday after 7:30pm.

Lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.