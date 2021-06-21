Effective July 5th, residents on the Sunshine Coast will have to abide by Stage 2 water conservation guidelines.

Residents will no longer be able to water their lawns.

Watering of trees, shrubs, or flowers is permitted from 7am to 9am Thursday and Sunday for even numbered addresses and Wednesday and Saturday for odd numbered addresses.

Residents found not following guidelines can now be issued a fine for as much as $300.

Costs increase as water conservation stages progress. The minimum fine is Stage 1 at $200, while the maximum is Stage 4 at $500.

The district says guidelines ‘only apply to the use of treated drinking water, not to the use of rainwater, private well water or any forms of recycled water’.

More information about water conservation is available here. A map of areas affected by the restrictions is available here.

Water conservation began earlier this month.