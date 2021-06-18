Inn at Laurel Point – Reopening Has Never Been So Grand!

There’s a certain feeling that takes hold the moment you arrive to Inn at Laurel Point. Their recent multi-million dollar renewal joins the Erickson and Laurel Wing bringing the hotel into a new era of modern luxury. The entire transformation of the lobby, ground floor event space and Aura Restaurant infuses modern, warm, relaxed and a serene design inspired by the area’s natural beauty.



Beautiful Views in The Middle of a Beautiful City

Inn at Laurel Point calls downtown Victoria home for a good reason. As one of Canada’s most beautiful cities, Victoria offers a luxurious, world class escape, and provides adventure, natural beauty and exploration for all to enjoy. Inn at Laurel Point embraces the beauty of Victoria and Vancouver Island as a whole.



The Inn’s two wings balance clean, classic design elements with a modern style that steeps guests in tranquility from the moment they arrive to long after they’ve left. The Laurel Wing, the Inn’s original, offers rooms and suites that blend cozy traditional style with comfy practicality and the Erickson Wing, completed in 1989, offers spacious suites that make for a serene getaway just a stone’s throw from the city centre’s hustle and bustle.



Inn at Laurel Point offers 128 guest rooms, 51 studios, 17 suites, and one magnificent 1,106 Square foot panoramic penthouse suite. Whether you’re looking for a comfortable place to recover from an exhilarating day of adventuring, or want to be pampered from the moment you wake up, Inn at Laurel Point has the perfect guestroom for your stay. Including pet friendly rooms!



The Arsens, the original founders of Inn at Laurel Point, had a passion for local First Nations and Pacific Rim inspired works and artifacts. The Arsens Collection is displayed in guestroom hallways and in public spaces for guests. This work gives a glimpse at some of the history and culture of Vancouver Island Indigenous Peoples and the relationship the Arsens had with local artists.

Meet and Celebrate!

Inn at Laurel Point takes pride in ensuring guests have a wonderful and memorable stay, and that’s especially true for celebrations! As one of Victoria’s premiere wedding venues, Inn at Laurel Point offers three distinct packages – Iconic, Lux, and I Do for Two. Whether you’re keeping it simple with a guest list of 2 guests or inviting 200 of your nearest and dearest, Inn at Laurel Point is the perfect setting for a unique wedding.



Impress bosses, potential clients, and strategic partners with the newly added Hunt, MacKenzie, and Martin meeting rooms. With 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, you can host a meeting with your team, or the whole company! Tons of natural light, and fresh ocean air makes Inn at Laurel Point a completely unique meeting space. Conference rooms range in capacity from 2 to 200 guests.



Health, Wellness, and The Inn at Laurel Point

Don’t interrupt your health routine with the brightly lit, glass encased compact pool, or the Fitness Studio! They have everything you’ll need for a good workout and offer cardio machines and free weights. Or maximize your workout time with some sightseeing on the side and get outdoors for a walk or run. And the newly redesigned gardens offer serenity and the perfect place to rejuvenate mind and spirit.



Satisfied Senses

Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio is open with the same incredible views and intimate atmosphere, but a whole new menu! With a revitalized interior, Aura Restaurant has become a beacon for foodies, and those who love a great night out. Embracing Victoria’s vibrant food scene, Aura’s small plate menu is globally inspired and locally sourced, often from just around the corner. Incredible flavours, and views are on the menu every day at Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio.



The Inn at Laurel Point – A Social Enterprise

As a proud Social Enterprise since 2008, Inn at Laurel Point is dedicated to making improvements to the hotel in the safest and wisest ways possible. That means prioritizing the social, financial, and environmental well being of the community. This dedication is what led Inn at Laurel Point to be the first carbon neutral hotel in BC.

With Inn at Laurel Point successfully completing the Renewal Project, the Arsen’s original vision for the hotel has been completed. Both the Erickson and Laurel wings have been connected, with a welcoming lobby and entryway welcoming you into a truly unique hotel in the heart of Victoria.

Explore the newly redesigned and reopened Inn at Laurel Point – Located at the end of Montreal Street on the edge of the Inner Harbour. If travelling from Vancouver Island, you will travel down Highway 1 until you reach Douglas Street. Continue on Douglas St as it will become Belleville Street. Travel past the BC Legislature building, the road will turn to the left, then after a park on your right, turn right onto Montreal Street. You will see the sign for Inn at Laurel Point at 680 Montreal Street.

Visit Laurelpoint.com to book now.

Follow them on Instagram: @InnatLaurelPoint

Facebook: Inn at Laurel Point

And Twitter: @LaurelPoint