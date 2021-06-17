The Harbour City Theatre Alliance Society will be rebranding to the The OV Arts Centre when they resume operations this summer.

The reveal came in tandem with the completion of their new façade, which the City of Nanaimo hopes will ‘help enhance the theatre’s neighborhood presence and make it a more welcoming and inviting venue.’ Construction on the exterior of the building took five months to complete.

The upgrade was stated to be part of a multi-year plan to ‘commit to creating a vibrant culture of innovation, stewardship and partnership to encourage a diverse and healthy economy’ with a focus on ‘livability and economic health as priorities.’

“The completion of these exterior improvements at one of the City’s cultural facilities is well-timed, as we look to the recovery of our community post-COVID and more opportunities to come together,” said Leonard Krog, the Mayor of Nanaimo. “This is one of several great projects the City has undertaken over the course of the pandemic to improve and refresh our facilities and aligns with our commitment to be a responsible steward of public assets.”

The City of Nanaimo co-manages the building on 25 Victoria Road with the Society, who has run the space since 2014.