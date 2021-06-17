City of Nanaimo is looking for instructors. Photo supplied by City of Nanaimo Local Government Facebook page.

The City of Nanaimo’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Department is seeking program proposals for their 2021 fall season.

The department says proposals including ‘dance, cooking, language, arts and crafts, music, outdoor recreation’ or any ‘new, creative ideas that will engage the community after the last year of living through a pandemic’ are being accepted. It’s also recommended that proposals do not duplicate programs already in the Activity Guide.

Submissions for the fall season will be accepted until 4:30pm on July 14th. Winter submissions will be open until September 30th.

Submissions must also outline who will be instructing the program, what age group will be targeted, and how long the individual classes would be.

An application form is available through the city’s website.

Last month, the city put out its Summer 2021 activity guide to outline programs available from June until August.