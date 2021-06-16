The Westwood Lake Park lifeguards will be back on duty after a year of being away due to the pandemic.

They will be at their post from 12pm to 6pm starting June 29th until September 5th, including Canada Day, BC Day and Labour Day.

The City of Nanaimo Parks, Recreation and Culture Department says the lifeguards will be offering multiple camps, such as Junior Lifeguard Summer Camp, Mermaid Camp, and Survivor Camp for kids aged 8 to 12.

Swimming lessons will be offered from July 6th to September 2nd.

Those looking to register or find more information about the programs are encouraged to call 250-756-5200, or read the online guide.