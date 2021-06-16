Check your ticket, there are eight new millionaires in B.C. after last night’s Lotto Max draw.

But for those of you hoping for the $70 million dollar jackpot, there’s still a chance.

There was no winner, meaning the grand prize carries over to Friday.

All told, 42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million dollars were won.

The majority were sold in Ontario, with 20 winning tickets.

Along with the eight winners B.C., there were also eight in Quebec, with five sold in the Prairies and one out east.

Friday night’s jackpot will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 70 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.