Nanaimo Mayor Leanard Krog has issued a news release on behalf of Nanaimo City Council, and City Staff.

“I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Graeme Roberts, who served as the Mayor of Nanaimo from 1984-1986.

“During Mr. Roberts’ tenure, the City’s waterfront transformed through development. It was also during his term, in 1986, that Prince Charles and Princess Diana made a trip to Nanaimo to help then-mayor Roberts proclaim the new slogan for our City – The Harbour City. At the welcoming ceremony, Mr. Roberts presented the Prince and Princess of Wales with a hand-carved native mask after they unveiled the Harbour City plaque and cairn in Maffeo Sutton Park. And, of course, who could forget when Mr. Roberts declared the ultimate Nanaimo bar recipe was to go to Joyce Hardcastle for her recipe of a traditional style bar after beating out many other contenders.

While we mourn the loss of Mr. Roberts, we also reflect on the legacy that he left behind as Mayor of Nanaimo, which has helped make Nanaimo the spectacular Harbour City it is today.

City of Nanaimo flags are at half-mast at City Hall, Public Works and the Fire Halls for the week.