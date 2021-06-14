Step 2 of B.C’s restart plan begins tomorrow

That means you will be able to travel outside of your regional zone to visit family and friends.

Other activities and events allowed under Stage 2 include:

Outdoor personal gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed

Indoor seated organized gatherings up to 50 people will also make a return this week.

Indoor faith gatherings – a maximum of 50 people, or 10% of a place of worship’s total capacity, whichever number is greater – with safety plans;

A maximum of 50 spectators for outdoor sports;

Liquor service at restaurants, bars and pubs extended until midnight; and

Indoor sports games (no spectators) and high-intensity fitness with safety plans.

The province says over 75% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, which is good news because it plans to move onto Step 3 on Canada Day.

Once we move into Step 3, some of the things to look forward to include a return to normal for indoor and outdoor personal gatherings, Canada-wide recreational travel, and no group limit for indoor and outdoor dining.

The controversial mask-wearing health order is also due to be lifted, with masks “recommended” indoors after July 1, and “personal choice” at Step 4 in the fall.