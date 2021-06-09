When Nanaimo’s Dover Bay Secondary school’s renovations complete in 2022, there will be four new classrooms to accommodate students.

According to a provincial government news release, construction, slated for September of this year, is not expected to disrupt learning at the school. They’re scheduled to be ready for students by March 2022, and will provide ‘flexible, modern, project-based learning environments to support 21st-century learning for students and staff.’

“The Nanaimo north region is a great place to raise a family and is growing. Our government is committed to supporting students and staff by providing school spaces to meet their needs,” said Adam Walker, MLA for Parksville-Qualicum. “Our continued progress making investments will give students the best chance to succeed. I can’t wait to see students in my community learning in new classrooms at Dover Bay.”

There will be other renovations as well, including building ‘a project-based learning hub, a fitness area and a gender-neutral washroom’.

According to a graph provided by Nanaimo Ladysmith Public School’s Long Range Facilities plan, Dover Bay has over 1300 students, and is projected to grow to over 2000 by the year 2030.

The B.C government has invested $2.6 million to renovate ‘existing, underused space’ at the school. Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools is contributing an additional $400,000 towards the project.

Other Nanaimo schools are slated for renovations as well, including a providing space for 295 more students at Hammond Bay Elementary and seismic upgrades at Cilaire and Pleasant Valley elementary schools.

The B.C Ministry of Education says that in the past four years ‘the Province has approved more than $2.3 billion for school construction projects and land purchases, which are adding 14,250 new student seats to schools in fast-growing communities throughout B.C.’