Health Minister Patty Hajdu said it is better to be slow and cautious with reopening the Canada-US border.

The comment comes in response to Tourism Associations across the country urging the feds to consider it before another season is lost.

“Some countries are taking a very strong stance to open and had to re-close or change and adjust who can travel and when and what we want to do is take things carefully and cautiously so that we can sustain this recovery for Canadians,” she said

In terms of planning for a reopening, Hajdu said a variety of phases are in the works based on the country’s COVID-19 case and vaccine trends.