The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Jolene Scott. On June 5, 2021, a family member of Scott’s reported her as missing to the Nanaimo RCMP. Investigators were told that Scott has had no contact with any of her family since last summer. Suddenly, in April of this year, Scott sent a photo of herself getting on board a BC Ferry. Based on this recent activity preceded by months of no contact, her family is extremely worried for her safety and well-being.

Jolene Scott is of no fixed address and is known to frequent emergency shelters throughout Nanaimo. She may also be staying at various bush encampments. Scott is an Indigenous woman, 5 ft. 2, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Of note, she has a mole above her lip on the left side of her mouth and a scar above her left eye. The picture provided of Scott was taken within the last several months.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Jolene Scott, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-20483.