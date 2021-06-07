There’s a lot happening at Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) for National Indigenous History Month.

The library is hosting a bunch of online activities to celebrate indigenous cultures throughout June.

All month long, it’s encouraging you to take one action per day to further your understanding of local Indigenous communities, and the ongoing effects of colonization. You can also engage with the many amazing Indigenous content makers, artists, and creators in our communities.

Anyone interested in participating in the challenge can visit virl.bc.ca/20-iphmc/ to download the challenge booklet and get started.

Another virtual event happening this month is the Indigenous People’s Day Virtual Maker Workshop. In partnership with the Nanaimo Art Gallery, VIRL is hosting a virtual cedar weaving workshop with local artist Violet Elliott/SNU’MEETHIA, from Snuneymuxw, Stzuminus, Penalekut, and Cowichan First Nations now residing in Quamichan (Duncan).

In this virtual session, you will get the chance to learn how to weave a headband with sacred traditional cedar. The online workshop kicks off on Indigenous People’s Day (June 21st) and will run until July 21st.

The workshop will be streamed on VIRL’s Youtube channel, starting June 21st. For more information about events and everything else happening at VIRL for National Indigenous History Month, visit their website. https://virl.bc.ca/national-indigenous-history-month/