Results from a fall survey finds that a large number of respondents want more items added to B.C.’s list of recyclables.

This includes things like mattresses and household hazardous wastes.

The provincial survey asked for feedback on expanding the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program, meant to reduce waste and ensure more products are managed responsibly.

The Ministry of Environment received 165 submissions from individuals, stakeholders, and key partners, of which, 76 responded to the online survey and 89 by email.

Respondents included individuals, local governments, First Nations, producers, recyclers, waste management companies, environmental groups and others.

They provided feedback on a range of items, including:

mattresses;

electronic products, including electric-vehicle batteries;

packaging and paper products beyond residential sources; and

moderately hazardous products, such as single-use compressed gas cannisters, fire extinguishers, and additional paints, sealers and adhesives.

The ministry says it’s reviewing the responses as it develops a multi-year strategy for EPR, including changes to the recycling regulation.

You can link to the survey here.