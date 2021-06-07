On May 20th, at 9pm, a fatal crash at the intersection of Cranberry Ave and the Trans Canada Highway claimed the life of a 74 year old woman.

The woman’s car was T-boned by a pickup truck which allegedly did not stop for a red light. Witnesses say that it had been travelling at high speeds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the pickup was transported to Victoria with serious (non-life threatening) injuries.

Investigators are now asking the public for any dash cam or phone footage of the collision. They are also looking for video footage of the pickup truck, a white 2013 Dodge Ram pickup, pre-collision.

They ask anyone who has any information call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-18403.

That portion of the highway was closed for approximately 6 hours while investigators, including an RCMP Collision analyst examined the scene.

Charges have not been laid to date, and the investigation is continuing.

