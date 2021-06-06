We might be able to visit family and friends outside of our regional zones very soon.

That’s because so far, 72.4% of all adults in B.C, and 69.6% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In order for us to move into Step 2 of B.C’s restart plan, which at the earliest would be June 15th, the province says at least 65% of the 18+ population must be vaccinated with dose 1.

That means by mid-month we could be seeing provincial travel restrictions lifted and recreational travel province-wide allowed.

Other things expected to start up again once June 15th rolls around include indoor high intensity group exercise, indoor games and practices for both adults and youth group/team sports, and indoor seated organized gatherings of up to 50 people.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the next month will be a busy one for health care teams, as we head towards our return to normal.

“Our goal is to get as many people as possible fully vaccinated with their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as we can. This is what will help us control the spread of the virus in our communities. Let’s make registering and booking our Dose 1 and 2 appointments a priority, so we can safely and confidently move forward to the brighter days ahead.”

So far, 3,488,884 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C, 256,725 of which are second doses.