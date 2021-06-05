The RCMP is investigating the discovery of a body found in Downtown Nanaimo.

It was found by police in a small wooded ravine, near Victoria Crescent and Albert Street.

Investigators believe the deceased to be Amy Watts, a 27-year-old who was reported missing on Thursday.

She was reported missing by her mother, after having not been heard from since February. She says that being out of contact for so long was out of character for her and lead to extreme concern.

RCMP say a forensic autopsy is scheduled as their investigation continues. They don’t say anything on what the possible cause of death could be.