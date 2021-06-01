Nanaimo Ladysmith secondary school principals have plans in place for when the kids return to school in September.

As part of Covid-19 health and safety protocols, area high schools were moved to a quarter system, with students taking just two classes each quarter, and keeping students together in “cohorts” to help reduce the spread of the virus.

The British Columbia government’s Restart Plan does not require schools to continue the quarters system, and the principals have chosen a hybrid model for the next year.

In a letter to parents today, NDSS explained that students will go back to having two semesters next year, with four classes per semester. However, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, they will have double blocks – just two classes each day, of longer duration.

“These double blocks will allow teachers the flexibility to take many of the positives of our quarter system and offer more things like project-based learning field trip opportunities, guest speakers, and using the community as a classroom,” the letter says.

The 2021/2022 Bell Schedule shows Monday and Friday will continue to be early dismissal days, with NDSS students out at 1:46pm. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday school will end at 3:00pm.